KQ2 Forecast: Clouds increase on Wednesday

This week will be much cooler than last week for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. Wind chills Tuesday morning will be in the teens with the daytime high only getting into the 40s. Wednesday we will see a little bit of a warm up with highs in the mid 40's.

Current models indicate a slight chance for precipitation Wednesday night into Thursday morning. We have a slight chance to see drizzle overnight Wednesday with flurries and/or light snow possible Thursday morning.

