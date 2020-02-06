Clear

KQ2 Forecast: Clouds move back in Friday

High pressure will try to move into northeastern Kansas and northwestern Missouri as we head into the weekend but a weak disturbance will give us a few more clouds. There is a slight chance for a few stray snow showers in St. Joseph Friday morning.

Posted: Feb 6, 2020 3:38 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano

We had some much needed sunshine across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri on Thursday. A disturbance moved into the area and we will see a chance for some light snow across the area Friday morning. High temperatures are only going to make it into the upper 30s and lower 40s for the next couple of days.

High pressure will try to move into northeastern Kansas and northwestern Missouri as we head into the weekend but a weak disturbance will give us a few more clouds. There is a slight chance for a few stray snow showers in St. Joseph Friday morning. We will also be bringing our temperatures back up into the 40s and 50s for next week.

Saint Joseph
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 33°
Maryville
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: °
Savannah
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 33°
Cameron
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 34°
Fairfax
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 34°
