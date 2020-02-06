KQ2 Forecast: Clouds move back in Friday

We had some much needed sunshine across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri on Thursday. A disturbance moved into the area and we will see a chance for some light snow across the area Friday morning. High temperatures are only going to make it into the upper 30s and lower 40s for the next couple of days.

High pressure will try to move into northeastern Kansas and northwestern Missouri as we head into the weekend but a weak disturbance will give us a few more clouds. There is a slight chance for a few stray snow showers in St. Joseph Friday morning. We will also be bringing our temperatures back up into the 40s and 50s for next week.

MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps

MORE: Hourly Forecast

LIVE: Interactive Radar

CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays

LOCAL: WeatherCall

TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map

YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android