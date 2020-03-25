Clear
KQ2 Forecast: Clouds move back in on Thursday

A foggy start to the day across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri we started to see a break in the clouds by the afternoon. Temperatures warmed up as the clouds moved away. With little sunshine we still warmed up into the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Posted: Mar 25, 2020 3:34 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano

We are watching another disturbance that will be giving us a good chance for rain and maybe a few thunderstorms as we go into your Thursday night and Friday morning. A warmer looking weekend with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Saint Joseph
Few Clouds
61° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 61°
Maryville
Scattered Clouds
57° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 57°
Savannah
Few Clouds
61° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 61°
Cameron
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 62°
Fairfax
Broken Clouds
61° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 61°
