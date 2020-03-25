KQ2 Forecast: Clouds move back in on Thursday

A foggy start to the day across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri we started to see a break in the clouds by the afternoon. Temperatures warmed up as the clouds moved away. With little sunshine we still warmed up into the upper 60s and lower 70s.
We are watching another disturbance that will be giving us a good chance for rain and maybe a few thunderstorms as we go into your Thursday night and Friday morning. A warmer looking weekend with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s.
