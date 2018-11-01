Clear

KQ2 Forecast: Clouds move back into the area on Friday

Clouds around northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri this morning. Sunshine moved back into the area by the afternoon and temperatures warmed into the upper 50s.

Posted: Nov. 1, 2018 2:39 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano

To end the work week, a weak disturbance will bring a few scattered rain showers and cooler temperatures. Highs on Friday will be in the 50s. An unsettled weekend is on the way with rain chances Saturday and Sunday with highs in the 50s.

Into next week, things dry out a bit. Monday will see a slight chance for some rain but Tuesday and Wednesday appear dry. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 50s.

