We'll have one more day of below average temperatures on Thursday as we will only go up into the lower 80s for highs with mostly sunny skies.
Friday through Saturday will continue to be mostly sunny and with highs back up to near average in the middle 80s as our winds start picking up from the south. By the weekend, temperatures do climb back into the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. The dry & sunny weather is expected to continue. It will be great weather for the first weekend of Kansas City Chiefs Training Camp in St. Joseph.
Next chances of rain will arrive on Monday as a cold front pushes through. Expected to be mostly sunny again by Tuesday with temperatures back down in the lower to middle 80s.
MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps
MORE: Hourly Forecast
LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android
Related Content
- KQ2 Forecast: Clouds move in on Thursday
- KQ2 Forecast: Clouds move in on Tuesday
- KQ2 Forecast: Clouds return on Thursday
- KQ2 Forecast: Snow moves in on Thursday
- KQ2 Forecast: Clouds moving in for your Wednesday
- KQ2 Forecast: Clouds move back into the area on Friday
- KQ2 Forecast: Snow moving out, sun & clouds for Wednesday afternoon
- KQ2 Forecast: Temps stay cool as clouds move in
- KQ2 Forecast: More clouds on Wednesday
- KQ2 Forecast: More clouds on Wednesday