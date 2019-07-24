KQ2 Forecast: Clouds move in on Thursday

We'll have one more day of below average temperatures on Thursday as we will only go up into the lower 80s for highs with mostly sunny skies.

Friday through Saturday will continue to be mostly sunny and with highs back up to near average in the middle 80s as our winds start picking up from the south. By the weekend, temperatures do climb back into the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. The dry & sunny weather is expected to continue. It will be great weather for the first weekend of Kansas City Chiefs Training Camp in St. Joseph.

Next chances of rain will arrive on Monday as a cold front pushes through. Expected to be mostly sunny again by Tuesday with temperatures back down in the lower to middle 80s.

