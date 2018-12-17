KQ2 Forecast: Clouds move in on Tuesday

Plenty of sunshine across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri on Monday. High temperatures are well above normal as day time highs reached into the 50's.
By Tuesday, the weather does begin to change a bit. Tuesday is going to be a mostly cloudy day with high temperatures still above average in the lower 50s. Wednesday is the only day forecast this week that has rain chances. Isolated showers are possible during the afternoon and evening hours with highs in the lower 50s as a cold front passes through.
For the rest of the week, temperatures cool down a bit, but still be above average. Highs will be in the lower to middle 40s with sunny skies Thursday through Sunday, good weather for last minute Christmas shopping or events. How is Christmas Eve & Christmas Day looking, right now long term models are keeping us above average with a chance of rain on the December 25th. Something we'll continue to watch closely over the next several days.
