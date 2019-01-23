Sunshine has returned to northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri on Wednesday. Snowfall across the area ranged from 2-5" in the KQTV viewing area. St. Joseph has received anywhere from 2-3" of snow.
There is the return of some clouds for your Wednesday night into Thursday. Temperatures will be on the decline the rest of the workweek as they are staying below average in the middle to upper 20s. Bitter cold air will move in by Thursday night into Friday morning with overnight lows near below zero.
We'll rebound to the 30s again by Sunday. We'll see slight chance of light snow for Friday as a clipper system will push through. We'll have another chance of light snow on Monday, followed by the return of cold air with highs in the teens on Tuesday.
MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps
MORE: Hourly Forecast
LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android
Related Content
- KQ2 Forecast: Clouds return on Thursday
- KQ2 Forecast: Clouds return, then rain chances
- KQ2 Forecast: Rain returns on Thursday
- KQ2 Forecast: Rain chances return on Thursday
- KQ2 Forecast: More clouds on Wednesday
- KQ2 Forecast: Clouds move in on Tuesday
- KQ2 Forecast: More clouds on Wednesday
- KQ2 Forecast: Sunshine returns Sunday
- More clouds on Thursday
- KQ2 Forecast: The cold air returns on Thursday