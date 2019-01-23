KQ2 Forecast: Clouds return on Thursday

Sunshine has returned to northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri on Wednesday. Snowfall across the area ranged from 2-5" in the KQTV viewing area. St. Joseph has received anywhere from 2-3" of snow.

There is the return of some clouds for your Wednesday night into Thursday. Temperatures will be on the decline the rest of the workweek as they are staying below average in the middle to upper 20s. Bitter cold air will move in by Thursday night into Friday morning with overnight lows near below zero.

We'll rebound to the 30s again by Sunday. We'll see slight chance of light snow for Friday as a clipper system will push through. We'll have another chance of light snow on Monday, followed by the return of cold air with highs in the teens on Tuesday.

