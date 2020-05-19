KQ2 Forecast: Clouds return on Wednesday

Weather for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas continues to be greatly influenced by a cut off low that spent most of Monday and Tuesday slowly drifting southward through Illinois. This will result in a continued north to northeasterly winds and mostly to partly cloudy skies through Wednesday.
Temperatures will warm with highs potentially into the 80s and increasing moisture and instability starting Friday. This will likely mean an increase in shower and thunderstorm chances for the Memorial Day weekend.
