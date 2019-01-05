KQ2 Forecast: Clouds return, then rain chances

We fell just a few degrees short of 60 degrees in St. Joseph Saturday but it was still a very nice day overall. Overnight, we will begin to see some changes with our weather with an increase of clouds by morning. Lows will be dropping into the lower 30s overnight.

A new disturbance is forecast to track through the area Sunday bringing a chance for rain Sunday night. Not expecting a significant amount of rain and we should dry out by Monday morning. Temperatures will be in the 50s on Sunday.

For next week, we do see some cooler temperatures but warmer air does move back in. Monday and Tuesday feature mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s. We cool down into the 30s and 40s for Wednesday and Thursday before warming back into the upper 40s Friday and Saturday.

MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps

MORE: Hourly Forecast

LIVE: Interactive Radar

CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays

LOCAL: WeatherCall

TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map

YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android