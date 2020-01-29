Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

KQ2 Forecast: Clouds stay with us on Thursday

After light snow across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri on Wednesday morning the clouds have continued to stay with us . Temperatures continued to stay on the cool side as high's only reached into the lower 30's.

Posted: Jan 29, 2020 3:32 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano

After light snow across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri on Wednesday morning the clouds have continued to stay with us . Temperatures continued to stay on the cool side as high's only reached into the lower 30's.

There will be a lot of cloud cover across the area until we reach the end of the week. Highs will continue to rise through the week but will stay in the 40s for most of us. By the weekend highs will be in the 50s and 60s.

MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps
MORE: Hourly Forecast
LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 32°
Maryville
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 30°
Savannah
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 32°
Cameron
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 25°
Fairfax
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 32°
After light snow across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri on Wednesday morning the clouds have continued to stay with us . Temperatures continued to stay on the cool side as high's only reached into the lower 30's.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories