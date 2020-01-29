KQ2 Forecast: Clouds stay with us on Thursday

After light snow across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri on Wednesday morning the clouds have continued to stay with us . Temperatures continued to stay on the cool side as high's only reached into the lower 30's.
There will be a lot of cloud cover across the area until we reach the end of the week. Highs will continue to rise through the week but will stay in the 40s for most of us. By the weekend highs will be in the 50s and 60s.
