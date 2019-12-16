KQ2 Forecast: Cloudy and cold Monday

Sunday we saw 2-4 inches of snow across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. Heavier snow was found to the southwest of us with amounts reaching up to 4 -7 inches of snow. Temperatures were on the cold side as we will only see highs in the upper 20's and lower 30's across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri.

The next storm system will move more to the south of our area with a dusting to maybe 2 inches of snow. After that we will start to see an improvement in our weather as we will start to see more sunshine move back into the area giving us a nice warm up with temperatures reaching into the upper 30's and lower 40's by the end of next week.

