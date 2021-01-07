Clear
KQ2 Forecast: Cloudy and cool end to the week

We had a cloudy start to the morning across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. Highs made it into the mid and upper 30s on Thursday. Cloudy skies will stay with us as we end the week. Temperatures will then stay in the mid 30s for highs. Highs look to stay in the mid 30's heading into the weekend.

Posted: Jan 7, 2021 3:55 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano

St. Joseph
Cloudy
35° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 27°
Clarinda
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 28°
St. Joseph
Mostly Cloudy
35° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 27°
Chillicothe/Agri
Mostly Cloudy
34° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 28°
Falls City
Mostly Cloudy
34° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 29°
