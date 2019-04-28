KQ2 Forecast: Cloudy and cool today, heavy rain threat tonight

Outside the chance of a stray shower, Sunday will be a dry but cloudy day. Highs will struggle to get into the upper 50s and lower 60s. Tracking thunderstorm chances for overnight. Thunderstorms are likely after 8 p.m. this evening and will last through the early morning. These storms will bring some heavy rain with totals between 0.50" to 1.50". There is also the potential for some hail with these storms as well.

The rain will end early Monday and the rest of the day will only see isolated chances for thunderstorms. Highs Monday will be in the upper 60s. More widespread, and potentially heavy, rain will move in late Monday and through the day on Tuesday. This could bring even more heavy rain with it as it moves through. There is also the chance for severe weather on Tuesday so this is something your KQ2 weather team will be keeping a very close eye on.

Eventually rain chances decrease Wednesday and Thursday with stray thunderstorms possible each day with highs in the mid 60s. For Thursday and into next weekend the weather quiets down as highs warm back into the 70s.

