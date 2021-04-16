Clear
KQ2 Forecast: Cloudy and cool weekend forecast

We have had rain off and on this Friday afternoon across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. Scattered showers will continue off and on through the evening and overnight hours. A few showers could linger through the day Saturday but the rain will be lighter than today and much more scattered. Temperatures will slowly start to warm Sunday into Monday as sunshine returns and conditions start to dry out. Another cold front is headed our way Monday night and that will bring us a chance for rain and possibly some snow into Tuesday morning as the colder air surges into our area. Temperatures look to stay unseasonably cool through the rest of the next week.

Posted: Apr 16, 2021 3:41 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano

