KQ2 Forecast: Cloudy and cooler Thursday

A cold front will move through northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas overnight on Wednesday. We will see strong winds and a little to no precipitation and temperatures will be cooling down heading into Thursday. Another cold front is expected to pass through the area late in the weekend, bringing more Fall-like temperatures with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Posted: Oct 14, 2020 3:51 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano

