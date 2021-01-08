Clear

KQ2 Forecast: Cloudy and dry weekend forecast

We had a cloudy and foggy start to the morning across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. Highs made it into the mid and upper 30s on Friday. Cloudy skies will stay with us as we end the week. Temperatures will then stay in the mid 30s for highs. Highs look to stay in the mid 30's heading into the weekend.

Posted: Jan 8, 2021 3:36 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano

St. Joseph
Mostly Cloudy
36° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 29°
Clarinda
Partly Cloudy
32° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 26°
St. Joseph
Mostly Cloudy
36° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 29°
Chillicothe/Agri
Cloudy
33° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 28°
Falls City
Mostly Cloudy
35° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 30°
