KQ2 Forecast: Cloudy and warmer Tuesday

Rain was found this morning across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri with the heavier amounts of rain being found to the south of St. Joseph. Temperatures are on the cool side with temperatures only reaching into the low to mid 40s because of the cloud cover.
As we go into the work week we will start to warm back up with temperatures reaching into the upper 50s and lower 60s by Wednesday. Another storm system will make its way into the area giving us a chance for showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday night and Thursday.
