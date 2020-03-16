Clear
KQ2 Forecast: Cloudy and warmer Tuesday

As we go into the work week we will start to warm back up with temperatures reaching into the upper 50s and lower 60s by Wednesday. Another storm system will make its way into the area giving us a chance for showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday night and Thursday.

Posted: Mar 16, 2020 3:34 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano

Rain was found this morning across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri with the heavier amounts of rain being found to the south of St. Joseph. Temperatures are on the cool side with temperatures only reaching into the low to mid 40s because of the cloud cover.

As we go into the work week we will start to warm back up with temperatures reaching into the upper 50s and lower 60s by Wednesday. Another storm system will make its way into the area giving us a chance for showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday night and Thursday.

Saint Joseph
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 38°
Maryville
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 41°
Savannah
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 38°
Cameron
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 41°
Fairfax
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 43°
