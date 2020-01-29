Clear

KQ2 Forecast: Cloudy conditions continue today

Late last night snow moved into the area giving us a light dusting of accumulation. Light snow and flurries will continue for the next few hours but will begin to move out of our area later this morning. Cloudy skies will dominate for the rest of the day with highs in the mid to lower 30s.

Posted: Jan 29, 2020 7:08 AM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen


Late last night snow moved into the area giving us a light dusting of accumulation. Light snow and flurries will continue for the next few hours but will begin to move out of our area later this morning. Cloudy skies will dominate for the rest of the day with highs in the mid to lower 30s.

Highs will continue to rise through the week but will stay in the 40s for most of us. By the weekend highs will be in the 50s with mostly sunny skies.

MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps
MORE: Hourly Forecast
LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 27°
Maryville
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 27°
Savannah
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 27°
Cameron
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 19°
Fairfax
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 27°
There is a disturbance that will move by the area on Tuesday night and Wednesday but right now the majority of the moisture should stay to the south and west of us. Highs will continue to rise through the week but will stay in the 40s for most of us.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories