KQ2 Forecast: Cloudy conditions continue today

Late last night snow moved into the area giving us a light dusting of accumulation. Light snow and flurries will continue for the next few hours but will begin to move out of our area later this morning. Cloudy skies will dominate for the rest of the day with highs in the mid to lower 30s.
Highs will continue to rise through the week but will stay in the 40s for most of us. By the weekend highs will be in the 50s with mostly sunny skies.
