KQ2 Forecast: Cloudy conditions continue today

Cloudy and cool conditions continue today as temperatures only warm to the upper 60s and lower 70s. We could see a few areas of patchy drizzle across the area today but most will remain dry. Similar conditions will continue Thursday as temperatures slowly start to warm.
Warmer temperatures will return Friday into the weekend as moisture and instability start to increase. This will bring a few chances for some showers and thunderstorms through Memorial Day weekend.
