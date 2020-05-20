Clear
BREAKING NEWS Another 14 positive cases identified from drive-thru testing clinic held at Mosaic Life care Full Story
KQ2 Forecast: Cloudy conditions continue today

Cloudy and cool conditions continue today as temperatures only warm to the upper 60s and lower 70s. We could see a few areas of patchy drizzle across the area today but most will remain dry. Similar conditions will continue Thursday as temperatures slowly start to warm.

Posted: May 20, 2020 7:15 AM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen


Warmer temperatures will return Friday into the weekend as moisture and instability start to increase. This will bring a few chances for some showers and thunderstorms through Memorial Day weekend.

Saint Joseph
Overcast
62° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 62°
Maryville
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 59°
Savannah
Overcast
62° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 62°
Cameron
Overcast
58° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 58°
Fairfax
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 61°
Weather for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas continues to be greatly influenced by a cut off low that spent most of Monday and Tuesday slowly drifting southward through Illinois. This will result in a continued north to northeasterly winds and mostly to partly cloudy skies through Wednesday.
