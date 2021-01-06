KQ2 Forecast: Cloudy skies on Thursday

We had cloudy and rainy start to the morning across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. Highs made it into the mid and upper 30s on Wednesday.
Precipitation chances will decrease Wednesday night into Thursday morning and we could see some rain/sleet/snow. Temperatures will then stay in the mid 30s for highs. Highs look to stay in the mid 30's heading into next weekend.
