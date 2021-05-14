Clear
KQ2 Forecast: Cloudy skies today with a few light showers

Posted: May 14, 2021 7:50 AM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen

Rain chances return to the forecast today with scattered showers possible mainly throughout the day. Most of the day will end up being dry and cloudy besides a few isolated showers. The rain will be light with most areas seeing around a tenth of an inch of precipitation. Temperatures will remain below average today with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Rain chances will start to increase this weekend with scattered showers likely off and on through the day Saturday. A few thunderstorms could develop as well Saturday afternoon into the evening. The rain will be light to moderate on Saturday with most areas only seeing around a quarter inch precipitation. More moderate to heavy rain is set to move into the area Sunday and Monday with a few thunderstorms. Rain totals from Friday through Monday will likely be around 1-2 inches.


St. Joseph
Partly Cloudy
57° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 57°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
54° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 54°
Savannah
Partly Cloudy
57° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 57°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
54° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 54°
Atchison
Partly Cloudy
55° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 55°
