KQ2 Forecast: Cloudy with a few flurries today

Enjoy the "warm" temperatures while we have them because big changes are on the way for next week. Today will be one of those days to enjoy. Highs will likely be in the mid to upper 30s. Skies will remain cloudy with a few light snow showers possible during the first half of the day.

A cold front will swing through the area bringing some rain overnight. By Monday, most the precipitation should be to our east and it will likely be a dry day. Skies will be mostly to partly cloudy. As for temperatures, they will be falling throughout the day with temps in the 30s in the morning and then teens in the afternoon. Wind chills will also be very cold, likely below zero as winds will be strong from the northwest at 20-30 mph.

In what will likely be the coldest air of the winter season, temperatures crash Tuesday through Thursday as a bitterly cold air mass moves into the area. Right now, it appears the coldest air will be Tuesday night through Thursday morning. Low temperatures will likely be below zero both Tuesday night and Wednesday night. In between that on Wednesday, highs will struggle to get into the single digits. Wind chills will likely reach very dangerous levels, falling to -15 to -25 degrees Tuesday night through Thursday morning. We will continue to provide you updates as this extremely cold air moves into the region.

The good news is that the cold air will move out by the end of the week and highs will be returning to the upper 30s and possibly lower 40s by next weekend.

