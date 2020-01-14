** Dense fog advisory in effect until 9 AM this morning**
Foggy conditions have returned this morning and will linger until around 9 AM. Today we should see more sunshine then we did yesterday pushing our highs into the upper 30s to lower 40s today. There is a slight chance for some precipitation late tonight night into Wednesday morning.
We will stay on the warm side for the first part of the work week before we see another blast of cold air as we head into the weekend. That cold air could cause some precipitation Thursday night into Friday morning.
MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps
MORE: Hourly Forecast
LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android
Related Content
- KQ2 Forecast: A foggy start this morning
- KQ2 Forecast: A foggy start then a warm Friday ahead
- KQ2 Forecast: A foggy & misty start to our Tuesday
- KQ2 Forecast: A cold start for your Sunday morning
- KQ2 Forecast: A nice start to Fall
- KQ2 Forecast: Nice start to the week
- KQ2 Forecast: A warm start to April
- KQ2 Forecast: Sunshine to start the week
- KQ2 Forecast: Warm start to the week
- KQ2 Forecast: A mild start to January