KQ2 Forecast: A foggy start this morning

Foggy conditions have returned this morning and will linger until around 9 AM. Today we should see more sunshine then we did yesterday pushing our highs into the mid to lower 40s today. There is a slight chance for some precipitation late tonight night into Wednesday morning.

Posted: Jan 14, 2020 7:09 AM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen


** Dense fog advisory in effect until 9 AM this morning**

We will stay on the warm side for the first part of the work week before we see another blast of cold air as we head into the weekend. That cold air could cause some precipitation Thursday night into Friday morning.

On Tuesday we will see more sunshine across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. The sunshine will help us warm up into the lower 40s and the winds will become light a variable. We will stay on the warm side for the first part of the work week before we see another blast of cold air as we head into the weekend.
