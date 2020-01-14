KQ2 Forecast: A foggy start this morning



** Dense fog advisory in effect until 9 AM this morning**

Foggy conditions have returned this morning and will linger until around 9 AM. Today we should see more sunshine then we did yesterday pushing our highs into the upper 30s to lower 40s today. There is a slight chance for some precipitation late tonight night into Wednesday morning.

We will stay on the warm side for the first part of the work week before we see another blast of cold air as we head into the weekend. That cold air could cause some precipitation Thursday night into Friday morning.

