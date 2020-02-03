KQ2 Forecast: Cold air is on the way

After a sunny and warm weekend across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri we are going back to winter. High temperatures are only going to make it into the upper 20s and lower 30s for the next couple of days.
Monday night into Tuesday a storm system will move into northeastern Kansas and northwestern Missouri. The snow will start that morning and continue through the evening hours. There is a slight chance for a few stray snow showers in areas south of St. Joseph Wednesday morning. Along with the snow, it will also be bringing our temperatures back down into the 30s and 40s for the remainder of the week.
