KQ2 Forecast: Cold air moves in on Wednesday

Clouds will slowly build back into the area today. Clouds will linger overnight as a cold front moves through and the winds will pick up out of the northwest at 5 to 15 mph. That front will bring us a breezy northerly wind for your Wednesday as well as some cold temperatures. Highs will struggle to warm into the lower 20 on Wednesday, but wind chills will only feel like the single digits during the afternoon. Thursday will be the coldest day of the week. Wind chills still start out sub zero Thursday morning, with temperatures only making it into the teens by the afternoon. Temperatures will slowly start to recover by the weekend.

Posted: Jan 18, 2022 3:37 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano

St. Joseph
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 39°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
36° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: °
Savannah
Partly Cloudy
39° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 39°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
41° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 37°
Atchison
Partly Cloudy
47° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 45°
