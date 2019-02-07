KQ2 Forecast: Cold air moves into the area

A strong cold front has moved into northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri on Thursday bringing colder air into the area. That cold air will stay with us until the end of the week.

Beyond Thursday and into the weekend, much colder temperatures are expected behind the system with highs in the upper teens to lower 20s both Thursday and Friday. The northwest winds will pick up Thursday afternoon, gusting up to 35 mph at times. Wind chill values will make it feel like near 5 to 15 degrees below zero.

By the weekend, we'll rebound into the 30s. Some rain/snow mix chances are in the forecast for Sunday into early next week.

