KQ2 Forecast: Cold and breezy Sunday

A cold front will push through northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas Sunday morning, bringing strong winds and chilly temperatures with it. These winds will persist into Sunday evening, lingering overnight. Monday morning lows will dip into the low-to-mid 20s with wind chills in the teens. This will make for a chilly commute for the start of the work week.

Through much of next week, temperatures will only reach highs in the 40s. Another cold front is expected to push into the region Tuesday night.

