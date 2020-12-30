KQ2 Forecast: Cold and sunny on New Year's Eve

** A Winter Storm Watch will be in effect starting at 9 PM on Thursday through 6 PM on Friday for DeKalb, Daviess, Grundy, Buchanan, Clinton, Caldwell, and Platte counties in Missouri and Atchison county in Kansas.**

Cold temperatures across the area today but some afternoon sunshine has helped to start the melting process for the ice and sleet left from yesterday's storm. Tonight we will stay dry but temperatures will be dropping into the teens.

New Years Eve will be dry and cold with highs tomorrow in the mid 30s under mostly sunny skies. Late tomorrow night, after midnight our next disturbance will move into our area. We could see a mix of sleet and freezing rain, but most of the freezing rain is currently tracking south of the St. Joseph area. Our area has a better chance of seeing accumulating snow during the day on Friday with the possibility of 2-4 inches across northern Missouri with smaller totals across extreme northwest Missouri.

