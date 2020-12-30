Clear
KQ2 Forecast: Cold and sunny on New Year's Eve

Cold temperatures across the area today but some afternoon sunshine has helped to start the melting process for the ice and sleet left from yesterday's storm. Tonight we will stay dry but temperatures will be dropping into the teens.

Posted: Dec 30, 2020 5:25 PM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen

                   ** A Winter Storm Watch will be in effect starting at 9 PM on Thursday through 6 PM on Friday for DeKalb, Daviess,                                           Grundy, Buchanan, Clinton, Caldwell, and Platte counties in Missouri and Atchison county in Kansas.**

New Years Eve will be dry and cold with highs tomorrow in the mid 30s under mostly sunny skies. Late tomorrow night, after midnight our next disturbance will move into our area. We could see a mix of sleet and freezing rain, but most of the freezing rain is currently tracking south of the St. Joseph area. Our area has a better chance of seeing accumulating snow during the day on Friday with the possibility of 2-4 inches across northern Missouri with smaller totals across extreme northwest Missouri.

The warm air across northeast Missouri and northeast Kansas is on the way out of the area tomorrow. Highs will only make it into the mid 30s on Monday. Precipitation chances will increase Tuesday into Wednesday making for a rain/sleet/snow event with heavier snow to the north of 36 highway. Temperatures will then plummet into the teens overnight Wednesday into Thursday, making for a cold New Years Eve. Highs look to warm into the 40s once again heading into next weekend.
