Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

KQ2 Forecast: Cold and windy Monday ahead

Freeze warning in effect until 10 a.m. Monday for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. Wind advisory for the region expected to expire at 4 a.m. Monday. Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27 expected with winds 20 to 30 mph and gusts up to 50 mph.

Posted: Apr 12, 2020 9:36 PM
Posted By: Nadia Price

Freeze warning in effect until 10 a.m. Monday for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. Wind advisory for the region expected to expire at 4 a.m. Monday. Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27 expected with winds 20 to 30 mph and gusts up to 50 mph.

Continued cold readings are anticipated for the upcoming work week with multiple nights ahead that may see temperatures dipping to or below freezing. The next best chance for precipitation arrives Thursday.

MORE: Hourly Forecast
LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 18°
Maryville
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 15°
Savannah
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 18°
Cameron
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 18°
Fairfax
Few Clouds
32° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 19°
Freeze warning in effect until 10 a.m. Monday for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. Wind advisory for the region expected to expire at 4 a.m. Monday. Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27 expected with winds 20 to 30 mph and gusts up to 50 mph.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories