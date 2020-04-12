KQ2 Forecast: Cold and windy Monday ahead

Freeze warning in effect until 10 a.m. Monday for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. Wind advisory for the region expected to expire at 4 a.m. Monday. Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27 expected with winds 20 to 30 mph and gusts up to 50 mph.

Continued cold readings are anticipated for the upcoming work week with multiple nights ahead that may see temperatures dipping to or below freezing. The next best chance for precipitation arrives Thursday.

