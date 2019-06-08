KQ2 Forecast: Cold front brings clouds, cooler temperatures Sunday

After a very nice day across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri, some changes are on the way for the second half of the weekend but the weather should stay mostly nice. Tonight, expect mostly clear skies and lows in the 60s.
A cold front will bring a slight chance for rain, more clouds, and cooler temperatures for the day on Sunday. Will likely be a mostly cloudy day with a stray shower chance late morning and early afternoon. Highs will be in the 70s and then temperatures will fall into the 60s by the afternoon.
For next week, the weather is mostly quiet. There is a chance for thunderstorms late Tuesday into Wednesday and then again next weekend. For the week, expect slightly below average temperatures in the upper 70s and lower 80s with mostly sunny skies.
