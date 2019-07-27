KQ2 Forecast: Cold front brings rain chances late Sunday

After a beautiful day on Saturday, changes are on the way late Sunday with increasing clouds and cooler temperatures next week. Overnight, expect a quiet night with partly cloudy skies and lows in the 60s.
For Sunday a cold front will bring chances for rain late in the day and overnight. Highs Sunday are likely going to be in the lower 90s with increasing clouds during the evening. The best chance for rain will come late in the day. The forecast for training camp is looking great with dry conditions and temperatures in the 70s to lower 80s.
As the cold front moves through, rain and storm chances continue early Monday before the weather quiets down. Highs Monday still in the 80s to near 90 degrees.
For the rest of the extended forecast, low-end rain chances are expected each and every day with the best opportunity for rain being on Wednesday. Highs all week are going to be in the 80s.
