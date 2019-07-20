KQ2 Forecast: Cold front brings storms and cooler temperatures Sunday

**Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Harrison, Mercer, Putnam, Grundy, and counties to the east until midnight.

An advancing cold front will bring relief from the extreme heat on Sunday but will also bring thunderstorm chances to the forecast tonight and throughout the day.

The main stories in the weather department the next 24 hours will be the falling temperatures (and humidity) and the chance for thunderstorms tonight and into Sunday. Overall set-up for tonight suggests the most likely chance of storms will be along the Iowa border and to the east. Still, the entire area does see at least a low-end chance tonight with better chances towards morning. Will need to monitor conditions for a few stronger storms with damaging winds as the primary threats. Lows tonight will be in the 70s.

Sunday is the transition day as a cold front will move through bringing the chance for several rounds of rain and storms. During the morning, there could be a few lingering showers across the area but a more widespread chance for storms will be during the afternoon and evening hours. These storms also have the chance at being strong to severe with damaging winds and hail being the main concerns. As for temperatures Sunday, it's a little complicated. Depending on where the cold front ends up and where clouds remain, there could be a large swing in temperatures across the area. Expect upper 80s and lower 90s in St. Joseph with cooler temps most likely north with warmer temperatures south.

A refreshing change is on the way for next week as temperatures are expected to go below average. A few clouds with plenty of sunshine all week long with temperatures in the lower 80s to start the week and then the upper 80s towards the end of the week.

