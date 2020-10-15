Clear
KQ2 Forecast: Cold start to Friday

Cold air will move through northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas overnight on Friday. We will see light winds and a little to no precipitation and temperatures will be cooling down heading into Friday morning. Another cold front is expected to pass through the area late in the weekend, bringing more Fall-like temperatures with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Posted: Oct 15, 2020 3:40 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano

