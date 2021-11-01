Clear
KQ2 Forecast: Cold start to Tuesday

Rain will start to taper off later this afternoon as clouds continue. Temperatures will only warm into the lower 40s today. A cold night tonight with lows dropping into the lower 30's. Sunshine will return on Tuesday helping temperatures back into the upper 40s. Sunny and dry weather looks to continue for the rest of the work into the weekend. Temperatures will continue to slowly warm with high back in the 50s by the weekend.

Posted: Nov 1, 2021 4:28 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano

St. Joseph
Cloudy
38° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 38°
Maryville
Cloudy
41° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 38°
Savannah
Cloudy
38° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 38°
Cameron
Cloudy
40° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 40°
Atchison
Cloudy
40° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 40°
