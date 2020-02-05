KQ2 Forecast: Cold temperatures and light snow continue today

Cold temperatures will continue today with highs only reaching the upper 20s and lower 30s. Light snow chances will continue throughout the day as well. A with a majority of the light snow will arrive in the late morning to early afternoon. South of the St. Joseph area will continue to see the majority of the snow fall.

As the light snow moves through, temperatures will remain in the upper 20s and 30s for the remainder of the week. Things will slowly start to warm up as we move towards the weekend when temperatures in the mid to lower 40s will return.

