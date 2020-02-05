Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

KQ2 Forecast: Cold temperatures and light snow continue today

Cold temperatures will continue today with highs only reaching the upper 20s and lower 30s. Light snow chances will continue throughout the day as well. A with a majority of the light snow will arrive in the late morning to early afternoon. South of the St. Joseph area will continue to see the majority of the snow fall.

Posted: Feb 5, 2020 7:08 AM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen

Cold temperatures will continue today with highs only reaching the upper 20s and lower 30s. Light snow chances will continue throughout the day as well. A with a majority of the light snow will arrive in the late morning to early afternoon. South of the St. Joseph area will continue to see the majority of the snow fall.

As the light snow moves through, temperatures will remain in the upper 20s and 30s for the remainder of the week. Things will slowly start to warm up as we move towards the weekend when temperatures in the mid to lower 40s will return.

MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps
MORE: Hourly Forecast
LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 14°
Maryville
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 13°
Savannah
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 14°
Cameron
Overcast
24° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 12°
Fairfax
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 14°
Tuesday night into Wednesday a storm system will move into northeastern Kansas and northwestern Missouri. The snow will start that morning and continue through the evening hours. There is a slight chance for a few stray snow showers in areas south of St. Joseph Thursday morning.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories