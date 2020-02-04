KQ2 Forecast: Cold temperatures and light snow return

** Winter Weather Advisory in effect for St. Joseph and areas to the south from 9 AM today until midnight Wednesday**
Cold temperatures have returned to the area and today highs will only make it into the upper 20s and lower 30s. Another system has moved its way into our area and could bring us some light snow throughout the day today. The main areas of snow will be south of St. Joseph but we could see some light snow showers on and off throughout the day here.
The second band of snow will move through Wednesday morning giving us another chance of some light snow showers but again the majority will impact south of the St. Joseph area. Temperatures will slowly begin to rise on Thursday back into the middle to upper 30s and eventually reach the 40s again on Sunday.
