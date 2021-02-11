KQ2 Forecast: Cold temperatures continue today

Cold and cloudy conditions are set to continue today with high temperatures barely reaching the teens. Wind chills will be sub zero for most if not all of the day for most areas. Today will mainly be dry, but a few flurries cannot be ruled out especially near the Iowa border.

A better chance for snow will move through Friday night into Saturday. It looks like some areas could see 1-2 inches of accumulations with this system. Some of the coldest air we have seen all season will move into the area this weekend. High temperatures will barely make it above zero with low temperatures falling well below zero. Bitter cold looks to extend into early next week.

LIVE: Interactive Radar

CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays

LOCAL: WeatherCall

TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map

YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android