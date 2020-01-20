KQ2 Forecast: Cold temperatures continue today

Cold temperatures will continue today with temperature only in the mid to lower teens for highs today. We could also see some light snow showers and flurries later this morning that will taper off by this afternoon. Temperatures will start to slowly rise through the rest of the week with highs in the mid to upper 30s by Friday.
Wednesday we will see our next chance of precipitation with a rain snow mix possible continuing through the end of the work week. We will dry out this weekend with temperatures continuing to rise into the upper 30s and lower 40s.
