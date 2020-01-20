Clear
KQ2 Forecast: Cold temperatures continue today

Cold temperatures will continue today with temperature only in the mid to lower teens for highs today. We could also see some light snow showers and flurries later this morning that will taper off by this afternoon. Temperatures will start to slowly rise through the rest of the week with highs in the mid to upper 30s by Friday.

Posted: Jan 20, 2020 7:09 AM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen

Wednesday we will see our next chance of precipitation with a rain snow mix possible continuing through the end of the work week.  We will dry out this weekend with temperatures continuing to rise into the upper 30s and lower 40s.

Snow showers will start just after rush hour on Monday morning and will taper off in the early afternoon. These will be on the lighter side and will only produce a dusting to maybe an inch. Highs will be in the middle to upper teens with winds out of the north. Temperatures will remain cold through the first half of the week but by midweek we could be seeing a slight warm up and another chance for some wintry precipitation.
