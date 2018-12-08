Clear
KQ2 Forecast: Cold temperatures with dry conditions

The trend continues with below average temperatures throughout this weekend. Today, we will see sunshine but temperatures will stay cold. Highs will be in the lower 30s with fees like temps in the 20s. Bundle up if outside today!

Posted: Dec. 8, 2018 7:23 AM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

Sunday through Wednesday feature the same type of weather, quiet! Not expecting much in the way of any rain or snow chances throughout these days with partly cloudy skies each day. Sunday and Monday will be cold with highs in the 30s but we do warm up for Tuesday and Wednesday with highs back into the 40s.

Precipitation chances return do return Thursday and through the rest of the week as a series of disturbances move through the area. Right now, there is a chance for rain and snow Wednesday night into Friday. Too early to talk about specifics but something we will be keeping an eye on. Highs during this time frame will be in the 30s and 40s.

