Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

KQ2 Forecast: Cold weekend forecast

The cold wind chills are expected to stay with us across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas with wind chills around 10 below expected by Saturday morning. A Wind chill Advisory is in effect for the weekend with values in the -15 to -25 degree range. Another round of light snow is expected for the region Saturday morning and Sunday night. Bitterly cold temperatures will continue through the entire weekend, and beyond, with wind chill values frequently going well below zero each morning.

Posted: Feb 12, 2021 5:48 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano

The cold wind chills are expected to stay with us across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas with wind chills around 10 below expected by Saturday morning. A Wind chill Advisory is in effect for the weekend with values in the -15 to -25 degree range.
Another round of light snow is expected for the region Saturday morning and Sunday night. Bitterly cold temperatures will continue through the entire weekend, and beyond, with wind chill values frequently going well below zero each morning.
LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Cloudy
wxIcon
Hi: 4° Lo: -3°
Feels Like: -16°
Clarinda
Cloudy
-4° wxIcon
Hi: 0° Lo: -4°
Feels Like: -24°
St. Joseph
Cloudy
wxIcon
Hi: 2° Lo: -3°
Feels Like: -16°
Chillicothe/Agri
Cloudy
wxIcon
Hi: 4° Lo: -4°
Feels Like: -9°
Falls City
Cloudy
-1° wxIcon
Hi: 0° Lo: -4°
Feels Like: -16°
The cold wind chills are expected to stay with us across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas with wind chills around 10 below expected by Saturday morning. A Wind chill Advisory is in effect for the weekend with values in the -15 to -25 degree range. Another round of light snow is expected for the region Saturday morning and Sunday night. Bitterly cold temperatures will continue through the entire weekend, and beyond, with wind chill values frequently going well below zero each morning.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories