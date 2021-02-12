KQ2 Forecast: Cold weekend forecast

The cold wind chills are expected to stay with us across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas with wind chills around 10 below expected by Saturday morning. A Wind chill Advisory is in effect for the weekend with values in the -15 to -25 degree range.
Another round of light snow is expected for the region Saturday morning and Sunday night. Bitterly cold temperatures will continue through the entire weekend, and beyond, with wind chill values frequently going well below zero each morning.
