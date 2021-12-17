Clear
KQ2 Forecast: Cold weekend forecast

Temperatures today will be a bit closer to what’s seasonal for this time of year. Highs will be in the mid 40s this afternoon with increasing clouds. Winds will be a bit breezy at times with gusts up to 25 mph. Temperatures will continue to cool off on Saturday with highs barely making it above the freezing point. Clouds will slowly decrease Saturday morning giving way to sunshine by the afternoon. Temperatures will stay cool on Sunday as sunshine continues. Next week temperatures look to slowly start to warm up again with highs back in the mid 40s as sunshine and dry conditions continue.

Posted: Dec 17, 2021 3:40 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano

St. Joseph
Cloudy
42° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 37°
Maryville
Cloudy
39° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 35°
Savannah
Cloudy
42° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 37°
Cameron
Cloudy
41° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 35°
Atchison
Mostly Cloudy
41° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 36°
