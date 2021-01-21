KQ2 Forecast: Colder on Friday

Warm air is in place over northeast Missouri and northeast Kansas on Thursday. Temperatures made it into the lower 50's on Thursday with light winds across the mid west.

A pool of cold air is up to the north of the area and will head our way. The cold front will work its way through the region Thursday night with cooler weather behind it for the end of the week.

