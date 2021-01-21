Clear
KQ2 Forecast: Colder on Friday

Warm air is in place over northeast Missouri and northeast Kansas on Thursday. Temperatures made it into the lower 50's on Thursday with light winds across the mid west. A pool of cold air is up to the north of the area and will head our way. The cold front will work its way through the region Thursday night with cooler weather behind it for the end of the week.

Posted: Jan 21, 2021 3:55 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano

Warm air is in place over northeast Missouri and northeast Kansas on Thursday. Temperatures made it into the lower 50's on Thursday with light winds across the mid west.
A pool of cold air is up to the north of the area and will head our way. The cold front will work its way through the region Thursday night with cooler weather behind it for the end of the week.
St. Joseph
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 35°
Clarinda
Partly Cloudy
36° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 29°
St. Joseph
Partly Cloudy
42° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 35°
Chillicothe/Agri
Partly Cloudy
44° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 42°
Falls City
Partly Cloudy
42° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 38°
