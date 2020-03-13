Mostly cloudy skies to end the week across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri and with the cloudy skies around we struggled to warm up. The clouds have moved back into the area as another disturbance will be making its way towards us giving us a chance for rain late tonight and tomorrow morning. A mixture of rain and snow is possible as we head into Saturday morning and afternoon. Some accumulation of snow is possible north of St. Joseph and the best chance near the Iowa border.
A cloudy sky to start Sunday with the clouds around we will only see highs in the 40s. Rain looks to be possible almost every day this week and into next weekend. Temperatures stay on the mild side next week with highs in the mid-50s and 60s
MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps
MORE: Hourly Forecast
LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android
Related Content
- KQ2 Forecast: Colder this weekend
- A colder weekend forecast
- KQ2 Forecast: A colder Thursday forecast
- KQ2 Forecast: Cloudy and colder on Friday
- KQ2 Forecast: Turning colder on Thursday
- KQ2 Forecast: Much colder day expected today
- KQ2 Forecast: Sunny and colder Thursday
- KQ2 Forecast: Turning colder on Thursday
- KQ2 Forecast: Turning colder on Wednesday
- KQ2 Forecast: A much colder Thursday ahead