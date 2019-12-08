KQ2 Forecast: Colder weather to start the work week

Sunday was a very gloomy today for most of the midwest but we were able to see highs in the 50s for the area. Those clouds will hang around through this evening and temperatures will be in the lower 40s as we wake up tomorrow morning.
Temperatures start off in the 40s Monday morning with a chance for some scattered rain showers and possibly a few snowflakes. Once we get past rush hour a cold front will push though and start to drop our temperatures and increasing wind speeds. Because of this, our highs will only be in the 20s tomorrow and wind gusts out of the north will be between 15-20mph. After Monday we will gradually warm back up to highs in the 40s for the rest of the week.
