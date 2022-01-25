Clear
KQ2 Forecast: Coldest day of the week

Bitter cold temperatures have returned to the area with temperatures in the single digits and wind chills below zero this morning. Temperatures will struggle to warm up today with highs in the 20s under mostly sunny skies.

Posted: Jan 25, 2022 8:21 AM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen

Temperatures will slowly start to warm throughout the rest of the work week as dry weather continues. The weekend looks to be mild and sunny with highs in the 40s.

St. Joseph
Clear
18° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: 8°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
14° wxIcon
Hi: 18° Lo: 5°
Feels Like: 4°
Savannah
Clear
18° wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 6°
Feels Like: 8°
Cameron
Clear
17° wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: 6°
Feels Like: 10°
Atchison
Partly Cloudy
20° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 5°
Feels Like: 10°
