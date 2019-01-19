KQ2 Forecast: Coldest night of the year tonight

After Friday night's snow, we did see the sunshine return Saturday but that did not stop it from being a very cold day. Temperatures will remain bitterly cold overnight with wind chills a few degrees below zero. Skies will be mostly clear with lows in the single digits.
For Sunday, clouds are expected to return but we will stay dry. Highs will be in the lower 20s. For the Chiefs game, no snow but very cold temperatures. Temperatures will be in the teens with wind chills in the single digits so dress warmly if heading to the game.
Some warmer air does briefly return Monday and Tuesday with highs in the 30s and 40s. The next chance for rain and snow will come on Tuesday as another disturbance moves through the area. Beyond that, more cold air moves in by the end of the week with more snow chances on Friday.
