Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

KQ2 Forecast: Coldest night of the year tonight

After Friday night's snow, we did see the sunshine return Saturday but that did not stop it from being a very cold day. Temperatures will remain bitterly cold overnight with wind chills a few degrees below zero. Skies will be mostly clear with lows in the single digits.

Posted: Jan. 19, 2019 6:50 PM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

After Friday night's snow, we did see the sunshine return Saturday but that did not stop it from being a very cold day. Temperatures will remain bitterly cold overnight with wind chills a few degrees below zero. Skies will be mostly clear with lows in the single digits.

For Sunday, clouds are expected to return but we will stay dry. Highs will be in the lower 20s. For the Chiefs game, no snow but very cold temperatures. Temperatures will be in the teens with wind chills in the single digits so dress warmly if heading to the game.

Some warmer air does briefly return Monday and Tuesday with highs in the 30s and 40s. The next chance for rain and snow will come on Tuesday as another disturbance moves through the area. Beyond that, more cold air moves in by the end of the week with more snow chances on Friday.

MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps
MORE: Hourly Forecast
LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 16° Lo: 5°
Feels Like: 9°
Maryville
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 14° Lo: 1°
Feels Like: -2°
Savannah
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 15° Lo: 3°
Feels Like: 9°
Cameron
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 18° Lo: 3°
Feels Like: -6°
Fairfax
Clear
10° wxIcon
Hi: 14° Lo: 4°
Feels Like: 2°
After Friday night's snow, we did see the sunshine return Saturday but that did not stop it from being a very cold day. Temperatures will remain bitterly cold overnight with wind chills a few degrees below zero. Skies will be mostly clear with lows in the single digits.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events