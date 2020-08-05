KQ2 Forecast: Comfortable temperatures continue today

Below average temperatures are set to continue today with mostly sunny skies. Today there is a chance to see a few light rain showers throughout the morning, but most of the day will be dry.
A better chance for some scattered showers and thunderstorms will arrive late Thursday night into Friday. Temperatures and humidity will begin to build by the end of the week into the weekend.
MORE: Hourly Forecast
LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android