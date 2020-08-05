Clear

KQ2 Forecast: Comfortable temperatures continue today

Below average temperatures are set to continue today with mostly sunny skies. Today there is a chance to see a few light rain showers throughout the morning, but most of the day will be dry.

Posted: Aug 5, 2020 7:11 AM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen

Below average temperatures are set to continue today with mostly sunny skies. Today there is a chance to see a few light rain showers throughout the morning, but most of the day will be dry.

A better chance for some scattered showers and thunderstorms will arrive late Thursday night into Friday. Temperatures and humidity will begin to build by the end of the week into the weekend.

MORE: Hourly Forecast
LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Few Clouds
62° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 62°
Maryville
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 61°
Savannah
Few Clouds
62° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 62°
Cameron
Scattered Clouds
60° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 60°
Fairfax
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 61°
A high pressure system is starting to move away from northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas on Wednesday. This has given the region a terrific 3-day stretch of fall-like temperatures. Partly sunny skies, highs in the 70s and mild dew points are anticipated through Wednesday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories