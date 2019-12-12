KQ2 Forecast: Continued mild on Friday

A cloudy start to your Thursday across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. Temperatures slowly warmed up into the upper 40 and lower 50's by the afternoon. We will be watching a storm system for the weekend which could bring us a mix of rain and snow.
After the weekend we will start to watch the colder air move in on your Monday. Another disturbance will move by the area and it could give us a chance for some snow across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri.
