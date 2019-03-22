KQ2 Forecast: Continuing to watch Missouri River; Rain moves into the weekend forecast

Flood Warnings remain in effect until further notice for areas along the Missouri River with a new possible record crest set on Friday at 32.08 feet in St. Joseph. The latest forecast from the National Weather Service brings the Missouri River to 31.8 feet Saturday in St. Joseph. Stay tuned to KQ2 for the latest!
The next chance for rain will move in for the upcoming weekend. The best chance is looking right now to be Saturday into Sunday. We could even hear a few rumbles of thunder.
The rain should move out on Sunday making way for mostly sunny skies as we start a new workweek. Temperatures remaining near average in the middle 50s to lower 60s. More chances of rain in the forecast return to the forecast Wednesday through Friday.
