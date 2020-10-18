Clear
KQ2 Forecast: Cool Monday in store

It will be a cold start to the work week, with cloudy skies and below average highs in the low-to-mid 50s for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas.

Posted: Oct 18, 2020 9:57 PM
Posted By: Nadia Price

Tuesday our cold front will push north and a warm front will move in. As the warm front moves in and remains stationary it will spark rain/storm chances Tuesday through Thursday. Thursday will be the warmest day of the week with a high in the upper 70s. A cold front moves back in Friday returning highs to the low 50s for the weekend.

Cold air will move through northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas overnight on Friday. We will see light winds and a little to no precipitation and temperatures will be cooling down heading into Friday morning. Another cold front is expected to pass through the area late in the weekend, bringing more Fall-like temperatures with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.
